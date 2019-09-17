St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash Involving A Semi

ST. JOSEPH -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:15 p.m. Monday on Highway 23 at Interstate 94.

A pickup driven by 82-year-old Donald Robak of St. Cloud was going east on Highway 23 while the semi was turning onto eastbound Highway 23 from I-94. The semi pulled out in front of the pickup.

Robak was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 61-year-old Peter Hanson of Brook Park, was not hurt.