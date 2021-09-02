St. Cloud Man Hurt After Being Pinned Against A Wall By a Van

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was taken to the hospital after he was pinned up against a wall by a vehicle.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 500 Block of East St. Germain Street.

St. Cloud Police say a 41-year-old Grey Eagle man was trying to move a van inside a shop, when his foot slipped off the brake and hit the accelerator.

Police say the vehicle then lunged forward and pinned the victim against the wall.

The victim, a 66-year-old St. Cloud man, was taken to St. Cloud hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the incident is believed to be accidental. The names of the two men have not been released.