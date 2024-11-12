St. Cloud Man Charged With Soliciting a Child
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is accused of soliciting a child after an undercover officer posed as a 13-year-old girl online.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 33-year-old Daniel Smith began chatting online with a Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force officer in March.
Court records show the conversations turned sexual with Smith leading the conversations.
Smith was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on November 6th.
Smith is charged with soliciting who he believed to be a child through electronic communications and describing sexual conduct with a child through electronic communications.
