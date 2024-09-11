St. Cloud Man Charged in Shooting Incident that Injured Another

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is charged after what police describe as an exchange of gunfire that injured another man.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, St. Cloud Police were called to the hospital emergency room at around 8:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers spoke with the victim and 21-year-old Mohammed Hassan Dhaqane. Dhaqanae said they were at the New York Gyro restaurant on 3rd Street North when an unknown man shot at the vehicle they were in hitting the victim in the leg.

Police said they reviewed the surveillance video and it didn't match Dhaqane's explanation.

Officers say the two got into an altercation with another man inside the restaurant when that man pointed a gun at them.

As the two groups are leaving, police say the video shows the two cars driving toward one another and gunshots are exchanged.

A search of Dhaqane's vehicle allegedly turned up a loaded .45-caliber handgun with an extended magazine.

Dhaqane is charged with one count of felony discharge of a firearm that endangers safety. There's no word on whether the other man has been arrested or charged.

Explore the 9-11 Artifact at the Veteran's Monument in Rockville, Minnesota Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.