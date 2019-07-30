St. Cloud Man Accused of Setting Fire to His Bedroom

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who was recently sentenced for child pornography is now accused of trying to burn down his bedroom.

Thirty-six-year-old Michael Laramie is charged with 1st-degree arson of a dwelling.

St. Cloud Police were called to a home in the 400 block of 17th Avenue North Sunday evening on a report of a fire. According to the criminal complaint, officers met with two women outside who said their roommate was drunk and in his bedroom starting a fire.

Officers met with Laramie who allegedly said he was trying to start a fire because he wanted to commit suicide by going to sleep and not wake up.

Firefighters were able to put out a smoldering fire of clothes and carpet in Laramie's bedroom.

Laramie was sentenced last week to a stayed prison term of three years and three months after earlier pleading guilty to four counts of child pornography.

