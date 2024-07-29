St. Cloud Kicking Off Series of Neighborhood Meetings

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A series of neighborhood meetings have been scheduled for St. Cloud.

The kick-off meeting is this Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the River's Edge Convention Center.

You are invited to join your neighbors and community leaders to discuss the strengths, assets, and challenges of the community. They will also talk about how residents can help create positive change in their own neighborhoods.

After the kick-off meeting, an eastside meeting will be held on August 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Talahi Community School, a northside meeting will be on August 8th at 6:00 p.m. at North Junior High, a westside meeting on August 15th at 6:00 p.m. at Westwood Elementary, and a southside meeting on August 20th at 6:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Community School.

The neighborhood meetings are a collaboration of the city of St. Cloud, the United Way of Central Minnesota, District 742, and the Initiative Foundation.

