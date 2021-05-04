St. Cloud July 4th Fireworks Returning to Wilson Park

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud July 4th Fireworks show is returning to Wilson Park this summer. The committee has announced plans for this year's event with the fireworks to be launched from the park on Sunday, July 4th at 10:00 p.m.

The fireworks will be visible from and around Hester and Wilson Parks, along 5th Avenue North from 5th Avenue to the Water Treatment Facility, downtown locations and other areas surrounding the Mississippi River.

Board President and Fireworks Commissioner Tom Richardson says they will continue to monitor all safety requirements and continue to pivot accordingly.

This year marks the 75th consecutive year St. Cloud celebrates Independence Day with a fireworks display. It is the longest-running community-wide event in St. Cloud.

Last year the fireworks display still happened but were shot off from an undisclosed location until 10 minutes ahead of time, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Get our free mobile app