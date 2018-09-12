St. Cloud in Running for Best MN Town Award

ST. CLOUD -- The Granite City has made the top 10 list for best Minnesota towns.

Minnesota Monthly magazine had 24 submissions for their Best MN Town contest and St. Cloud has been ranked a top 10 finalist.

The magazine's editor, a panel of Minnesotan's and popular vote will decide which town will take the title.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says St. Cloud is truly the best.

"If you're seeking a city that is a 'Best Minnesota City,' then look no further than St. Cloud. As the 8th largest city in Minnesota, we deliver urban perks in a welcoming college-town setting along the mighty Mississippi River. Conveniently located in the heart of central Minnesota, we boast big city business, entertainment and lifestyle amenities balanced by the comforts and support of a smaller community with outstanding recreational opportunities, beautiful gardens, rich history, vibrant arts, restaurants and shopping, friendly neighborhoods, excellent educational facilities and growing opportunity everywhere."

The Best Minnesota Town winner will have an editorial feature in the magazine, receive a media campaign worth more than $50,000 and have a party.

If you'd like to vote for St. Cloud follow the link below. You can vote up to 10 times per day.