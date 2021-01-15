SC Hospital Not Experiencing a Covid Holiday Surge [PODCAST]

CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON Today. He says they haven't seen a surge of Covid-19 patients at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare that may have been a reflection of holiday gatherings. He says this is a good sign but Covid-19 still exists in this community and is still spreading in this community. He says they have 40 to 50 patients at St. Cloud Hospital with Covid-19 acknowledging those numbers can vary by the day. He says people are still getting very sick and are dying. Listen to our conversation below which includes a bonus update in regards to vaccines.

Dr. Morris says CentraCare is ready to start vaccinating 65+ plus non long-term care facility residents. This is going to be a “Don’t call us, we’ll call you" approach. CentraCare's news release says:

"We are rolling out the vaccine in a phased approach, based on recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health. Anyone interested in receiving the vaccination will be offered the vaccine when it is available. We are not currently holding vaccination clinics for the general public. We are not taking appointments for vaccinations. CentraCare does not have a waiting list and there is no option to pay for early access to the vaccine."

Dr. Morris says they have administered both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine and have given some 2nd doses of the vaccine already. Both of those vaccines require a 2nd dose. Morris says each dose is exactly the same. He says to approach the 2nd dose as a booster. Dr. Morris still anticipates the Covid-19 vaccine to be available to the general public at some point this spring. He is hopeful to get to 70-90 percent immunity by this summer which would allow to return to some normalcy.

Dr. Morris joins me weekly on WJON and each conversation is posted on WJON.com.

