Prep Sports Scores – Friday, January 2nd

The new year is here, and even with area schools still on their holiday break, there were still a handful of high school games taking place on Friday. Check out the scores below from all the action in the St. Cloud area.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Sartell 75, Cambridge-Isanti 35
Sauk Centre 71, Holdingford 34
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 69, Paynesville 26

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Anoka 60, ROCORI 39
Delano 102, Big Lake 93
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 73, Paynesville 71
Rockford 77, Milaca 56
Pillager 64, Little Falls 54

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Rochester Mayo 4, Becker-Big Lake 1
Little Falls 2, Prairie Centre 1

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 11, International Falls 3

SATURDAY SCHEDULE:

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

ROCORI vs. St. Francis
Annandale vs. Holdingford
Osakis vs. Little Falls

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Zimmerman vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Becker-Big Lake vs. Austin
Roseau vs. St. Cloud Crush
Duluth Marshall vs. Little Falls
Sartell vs. Buffalo
Red Wing vs. Mora-Milaca

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Zimmerman vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice

