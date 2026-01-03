Prep Sports Scores – Friday, January 2nd
The new year is here, and even with area schools still on their holiday break, there were still a handful of high school games taking place on Friday. Check out the scores below from all the action in the St. Cloud area.
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Sartell 75, Cambridge-Isanti 35
Sauk Centre 71, Holdingford 34
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 69, Paynesville 26
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Anoka 60, ROCORI 39
Delano 102, Big Lake 93
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 73, Paynesville 71
Rockford 77, Milaca 56
Pillager 64, Little Falls 54
BOYS' HOCKEY:
Rochester Mayo 4, Becker-Big Lake 1
Little Falls 2, Prairie Centre 1
GIRLS' HOCKEY:
Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 11, International Falls 3
SATURDAY SCHEDULE:
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
ROCORI vs. St. Francis
Annandale vs. Holdingford
Osakis vs. Little Falls
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Zimmerman vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice
BOYS' HOCKEY:
Becker-Big Lake vs. Austin
Roseau vs. St. Cloud Crush
Duluth Marshall vs. Little Falls
Sartell vs. Buffalo
Red Wing vs. Mora-Milaca
GIRLS' HOCKEY:
Zimmerman vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice
