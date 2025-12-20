Prep Sports Scoreboard – Friday, December 19th

Prep Sports Scoreboard &#8211; Friday, December 19th

A lot of high school sports action on Friday, with a large slate of basketball games on the docket and a few hockey games as well.

St. Cloud Cathedral had another tight match in boys' hockey, falling to Orono. Orono got out to an early lead in the first period on 2-goals by Ryan De Lange, and it was 2-0 after one. The Crusaders came back in the 2nd period and tied things up after goals by Carter Bakeberg and Bo Schmidt, and it was 2-2 after two.

Cathedral grabbed the lead in thrid period on a goal by Caleb Trant at the 3:58 mark. Orono would not be denied, though, as Rory Kvern scored at 10:55 to tie the game, and then Jake Bradstock scored at 12:19 to regain the lead at 4-3.  They would hold on to win by the 4-3 final score.

Check out all the high school results from Friday's games in the St. Cloud area below.

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Warroad 7, St. Cloud Crush 2
Chaska-Chanhassen 2, Sarell-Sauk Rapids 0
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 8, Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 1

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Orono 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 3
Sartell 2, Gentry Academy 2
Fergus Falls 4, Little Falls 3

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Willmar 79, St. Cloud Crush 12
Buffalo 54, Sartell 49
Detroit Lakes 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 24
Bemidji 72, Little Falls 68
Foley 70, Upsala 26
New London-Spicer 80, Annandale 32
Central Minnesota Christian 67, Paynesville 43
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Melrose 56
Dassel-Cokato 67, Litchfield 48
Sauk Centre 56, Barnsville 35
Zimmerman 61, Big Lake 58

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Buffalo 79, Sartell 75
Brainerd 82, ROCORI 69
Alexandria 89, St. Cloud Apollo 78
Sauk Rapids-Rice 84, Detroit Lakes 70
Willmar 86, St. Cloud Tech 76
St. Cloud Cathedral 82, St. Croix Lutheran 73
Pequot Lakes 55, Little Falls 43
Holdingford 87, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 55
Litchfield 57, Dassel-Cokato 54
Albany 68, Foley 37
Brandon-Evansville 83, Kimball 79
Zimmerman 90, Big Lake 69
Annandale 81, New London-Spicer 54
Central Minnesota Christian 97, Paynesville 54

