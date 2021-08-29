St. Cloud Gets Over An Inch of Rain Saturday, Record for Date

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud officially had 1.21 inches of rain on Saturday, which is a record for the date. The National Weather Service says the previous record was .85 inches back in 1940.

So far in the month of August, we've had 3.59 inches of rain which is just a hundredth below normal.

For the summer months, we're not at 7.05 inches of rain which is still nearly four inches below normal. This is no longer one of the top 10 driest summers on record in St. Cloud. The 10th driest is 6.81 inches.