St. Cloud Garage Fire Causes $250K in Damage
ST. CLOUD -- A large garage is destroyed after a fire broke out in St. Cloud Tuesday night.
Fire crews were called to 106 Columbia Avenue Northeast at around 9:40 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find a 1,500-square-foot detached garage fully engulfed.
The fire also destroyed two vehicles inside the structure and damaged two more outside. A nearby garage also sustained heat damage.
No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.
Damage is estimated at $250,000.
