St. Cloud Garage Fire Causes $250K in Damage

ST. CLOUD -- A large garage is destroyed after a fire broke out in St. Cloud Tuesday night.

Fire crews were called to 106 Columbia Avenue Northeast at around 9:40 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find a 1,500-square-foot detached garage fully engulfed.

The fire also destroyed two vehicles inside the structure and damaged two more outside. A nearby garage also sustained heat damage.

No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.