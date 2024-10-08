St. Cloud Fire Station Tour, Open House this Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud residents have two more chances to stop at a fire station and learn about the referendum question that is on the ballot this year.

Fire Chief Matt Love says they will be at Fire Station 5 Tuesday morning starting at 10:00 a.m.

Five is a unique one because that is the one serving where Fire Station 6 will go now, so that's the area with the double response times because Station 5 is coming from so far away. My guess is we'll get some folks that stand to benefit the most from Fire Station 6 going in.

Wednesday there is a tour and an open house at Fire Station 3 in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week.

Right by Talahi and that's from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and that's the one that has demonstrations where they cut open a car, you can use fire extinguishers, all kinds of stuff for the kids. So if you are looking for something to do that's a good opportunity to do some fun stuff.

When they fill out their ballots this November, voters in St. Cloud will decide whether to pass a $42.5 million bond referendum to pay for a new fire station in south St. Cloud.

