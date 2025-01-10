St. Cloud Fire Department Hazmat Team Responds to Oxygen Leak

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department's Hazardous Materials team was called out to a liquid oxygen leak Thursday.

The Hazmat team responded to 1000 5th Avenue North which is the city of St. Cloud's water treatment facility.

The team arrived to find an active leak from a rooftop tank storage system.

Crews were able to quickly identify the source of the leak and shut off the valve system.

The technicians ventilated the area and monitored the affected area of the building for any residual hazardous fumes.

No one was hurt.

