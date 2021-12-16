St. Cloud Fire Department Begins New Chapter With New Fire Chief

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Fire Department has a new leader.

Matthew Love was officially sworn in as Fire Chief during a Change of Command Ceremony Thursday afternoon.

The Change of Command Ceremony is a military tradition that began during the Roman Empire and over time has been adapted to fit today's era.

Love says he's privileged to be a part of an incredible organization and looks forward to serving the community.

From my visits to St. Cloud early on, to the eight days I've been a city employee, it has been reiterated to me what an exceptional organization the St. Cloud Fire Department is, what talented team members we have and the impressive compassion the city as a whole has for their service.

Love says being a fire fighter is a challenging profession, but it also comes with the greatest satisfaction.

Prior to St. Cloud, Love served a Fire Chief for the Fort Myers Beach Fire Department, a position he held since 2009.

Love replaces interim fire chief Bill Mund, who took over for Dean Wrobbel following his retirement earlier this year.

