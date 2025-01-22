St. Cloud Fire Chief Named Interim City Administrator

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- New St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson has appointed Fire Chief Matt Love as the Interim City Administrator.

Love will take over for Matt Staehling who is leaving to become the City Administrator in Duluth.

The city of St. Cloud will launch a national search to fill the position on a permanent basis.

Love has extensive experience as a District Administrator and Chief Executive Officer in local government. He's earned a Harvard Kennedy School Executive Certificate in Public Leadership which focuses on state and local government administration.

He has a Master of Science degree in Leadership with an emphasis in disaster preparedness and executive fire leadership. Love also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in public safety and emergency management.

