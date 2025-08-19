ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You are invited to help push some new fire equipment into a St. Cloud fire hall on Wednesday.

The St. Cloud Fire Department is hosting the Fire Apparatus Housing Ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Fire Station 2 at 727 Anderson Avenue.

The city is putting into service the newest additions to its fleet, Engine 3 and Ladder 2.

Dating back to the 1830s, it is an American fire service tradition to celebrate the arrival with a ceremonial housing. The event honors the past by manually pushing the apparatus into its new home - just as firefighters have done for generations.