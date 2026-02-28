ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 26th

(AT USA BANK STADIUM)

GAME 1 - SCSU HUSKIES 11 NORTHERN STATE WOLVES 3

The Huskies out-hit the Wolves twelve to eight, to give them an NSIC league victory. Their starting pitcher, Bryce Brassfield, a righty senior, threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Huskies' offense was led by Hayden Konkel, who went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Max Robinson, a freshman from Rogers HS, went 1-4 for two RBIs. Ryan Cahoon went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Josh McGuin went 1-1 for two RBIs, and Hayden Frank from STCC Cyclones and STMA HS went 1-3 with a double, a stolen base, was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Liam Moreno went 2-3 with a walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Nick Ibrahim went 2-2 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Wilmis Castro went 1-3. Wyatt Tweet had a walk, an RBI, a stolen base, was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Dylan Debilzen, a sophomore from Parkers Prairie HS, scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Wolves was Carson Zimmel. He threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, eleven runs, three walks, and he recorded a strikeout. Palmer Boyd threw one inning; he gave up one hit, and he recorded one strikeout. Owen Douglas threw one inning; he gave up a hit, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Wolves' offense was led by Drew Benson, who went 1-3 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Collin Lott went 1-for-3 for an RBI, and Dylan Soulek went 2-3. Dillon Castellanos went 2-4, and he scored a run, and Andrew Niaves went 1-2. Mateo Tahsini went 1-1 with a walk, and he scored a run.

GAME 2 - SCSU HUSKIES 11 NORTHERN STATE WOLVES 1

The Huskies out-hit the Wolves fourteen to three, including three doubles and a triple. This gave the Huskies pitcher a great deal of support. Kahler Key, a senior righty, threw six innings. He gave up three hits, one run, four walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Seth Luther, a junior righty, threw 2/3 of an inning; he recorded one strikeout, and Grant Marshall, a sophomore lefty, threw 1/3 of an inning.

The Huskies' offense was led by Liam Moreno, who went 3-4 with two RBIs, a stolen base, and scored three runs. Nick Abrahim went 3-4 for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Max Robinson went 1-1 with two sacrifice flies for two RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Ryan Cahoon went 2-5 with a triple for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Wilmis Castro went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and Eric Bello went 2-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Hayden Konkel went 1-1 for two RBIs, and Josh McCuin had a walk and an RBI. Hayden Frank from STMA HS went 1-3 with a double, two walks, and he scored a run, and Wyatt Tweet had two walks, and he scored a run.

The Wolves' starting pitcher was Dillon Castellanos. He threw three innings, gave up 3 hits and 3 runs, recorded 1 walk, and recorded 1 strikeout. Jake Helleloid threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, and two walks. Lance Behrens threw three innings; he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Casey Lamb threw 1/3 of an inning; he recorded one strikeout.

The Wolves' offense was led by Collin Lott, who had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Casey Vining went 1-2 with a walk and a stolen base. Mateo Tahsini went 1-3, and he scored a run, and Ryu Iwakura had a walk. Jonah Schmidt went 1-2, with a walk and a stolen base, and Andrew Niavers and Drew Benson both had a walk.

NEXT GAMES: SATURDAY 5:30 BANK STADIUM (6:30) Double Hitter

