Huskies Dominate In Doubleheader Against Northern State Wolves

Huskies Dominate In Doubleheader Against Northern State Wolves

Contributing Authors:
St. Cloud State University

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 26th

(AT USA BANK STADIUM)

GAME 1 - SCSU HUSKIES 11 NORTHERN STATE WOLVES 3

The Huskies out-hit the Wolves twelve to eight, to give them an NSIC league victory.   Their starting pitcher, Bryce Brassfield, a righty senior, threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts. 

The Huskies' offense was led by Hayden Konkel, who went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Max Robinson, a freshman from Rogers HS, went 1-4 for two RBIs. Ryan Cahoon went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Josh McGuin went 1-1 for two RBIs, and Hayden Frank from STCC Cyclones and STMA HS went 1-3 with a double, a stolen base, was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Liam Moreno went 2-3 with a walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Nick Ibrahim went 2-2 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Wilmis Castro went 1-3. Wyatt Tweet had a walk, an RBI, a stolen base, was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Dylan Debilzen, a sophomore from Parkers Prairie HS,  scored a run. 

The starting pitcher for the Wolves was Carson Zimmel. He threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, eleven runs, three walks, and he recorded a strikeout. Palmer Boyd threw one inning; he gave up one hit, and he recorded one strikeout. Owen Douglas threw one inning; he gave up a hit, and he recorded a strikeout. 

The Wolves' offense was led by Drew Benson, who went 1-3 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Collin Lott went 1-for-3 for an RBI, and Dylan Soulek went 2-3. Dillon Castellanos went 2-4, and he scored a run, and Andrew Niaves went 1-2. Mateo Tahsini went 1-1 with a walk, and he scored a run. 

GAME 2 - SCSU HUSKIES 11 NORTHERN STATE WOLVES 1

The Huskies out-hit the Wolves fourteen to three, including three doubles and a triple. This gave the Huskies pitcher a great deal of support. Kahler Key, a senior righty, threw six innings. He gave up three hits, one run, four walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Seth Luther, a junior righty, threw 2/3 of an inning; he recorded one strikeout, and Grant Marshall, a sophomore lefty, threw 1/3 of an inning. 

The Huskies' offense was led by Liam Moreno, who went 3-4 with two RBIs, a stolen base, and scored three runs. Nick Abrahim went 3-4 for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Max Robinson went 1-1 with two sacrifice flies for two RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Ryan Cahoon went 2-5 with a triple for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Wilmis Castro went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and Eric Bello went 2-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Hayden Konkel went 1-1 for two RBIs, and Josh McCuin had a walk and an RBI. Hayden Frank from STMA HS went 1-3 with a double, two walks, and he scored a run, and Wyatt Tweet had two walks, and he scored a run. 

The Wolves' starting pitcher was Dillon Castellanos. He threw three innings, gave up 3 hits and 3 runs, recorded 1 walk, and recorded 1 strikeout. Jake Helleloid threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, and two walks. Lance Behrens threw three innings; he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Casey Lamb threw 1/3 of an inning; he recorded one strikeout. 

The Wolves' offense was led by Collin Lott, who had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Casey Vining went 1-2 with a walk and a stolen base. Mateo Tahsini went 1-3, and he scored a run, and Ryu Iwakura had a walk. Jonah Schmidt went 1-2, with a walk and a stolen base, and Andrew Niavers and Drew Benson both had a walk.

NEXT GAMES: SATURDAY 5:30 BANK STADIUM (6:30) Double Hitter

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

How Many St. Cloud State University Buildings Can You Name Without Cheating?

Gallery Credit: PHOTOS: Dave Overlund

Memorable Minnesota Sports Homecomings/Reunions

Memorable Minnesota Sports Homecomings/Reunions 

Gallery Credit: Getty Images

Minnesota-Born All Time NHL Scoring Leaders

 

Filed Under: SCSU Baseball
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON