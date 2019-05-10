St. John’s, St. Cloud State Baseball Post Wins

The St. Cloud State baseball team posted a 14-0 win over Minnesota-Crookston Thursday night at Dick Putz Field in the NSIC Tournament. The tournament was supposed to start Wednesday but wasn't able to due to rainy weather and wet field conditions. Mathew Meyer hit a 3-run home run and Aaron Hammann had 3 hits, a run scored and 2 RBIs for the Huskies. St. Cloud State will play Minnesota State-Mankato at 2:30 this afternoon. St. Cloud is hosting the tournament at Dick Putz and Joe Faber Fields.

St. John's baseball defeated St. Olaf 6-3 Thursday night at CHS Field in St. Paul in the MIAC tournament. The Johnies got a 3-run homer run from Joey Stock and Jake Dickmeyer was the winning pitcher. St. John's is 29-11 and will play Gustavus at 6:30 p.m. tonight at CHS Field in the 2nd round of the MIAC tournament.