SCSU Baseball Weekly Recap

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

ST. J0SEPH, MISSOURI

Friday February 9th

MISSOURI WESTERN GRIFF0NS 5 SCSU HUSKIES 0

The Huskies were defeated in their early spring trip by the No. 4 ranked team Missouri Western. Brayden Haug started on the mound for the Griffins, he threw four innings to earn the win and Samson Holcomb closed it out. Jackson Bryant went 2-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Noah Cook went 1-4 with a home run for two RBIs to lead their offense.

The Huskies starting pitcher was righty, Cael Kolacia, a sophomore from Fort Dodge, Iowa, a transfer from Iowas Western CC. He threw three innings, gave up nine hits, five runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Grady Fuchs a senior from Paynesville Area High School and a transfer from SCT Cyclones threw five innings, he gave up just two hits, no runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Huskies offense include senior Drew Beier from Foley High School, he went 1-for-4. Senior Mitchell Gumbko from Ada, Michigan went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice. Sophomore Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo went 1-for-3 and Junior Kevin Butler from Naperville, Illinois earned two walks. Senior Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson High school was hit by a pitch and Senior Ben Clapp from Maple Lake High School and a transfer from Century CC was hit by a pitch. Freshman Archer Ogbourne from Carlisle, Iowa had a stolen base.

Saturday February 10th

MISSOURI WESTERN GRIFFINS 12 SCSU HUSKIES 11

The Huskies were defeated in a slugfest by the Griffons, their starting pitcher was Jon Stanley, he threw 1 1/3 innings, Robert Farrell earned the win with 1 1/3 innings in relief and Sam Kratz earned the save with one inning of relief. Their offense leaders included: Ryan Kovol, he went 3-for-5 with a triple for four RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Kaden Doan went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jackson Bryant went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, one walk, sacrifice, one stolen base and he scored a run. Travis Weiss went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and Jared Munk went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was lefty junior Luke Tupy from New Prague High School. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty junior Christian Lessman from New London-Spicer High School and a SCT Cyclones transfer, threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk. Lefty senior Jack Habeck from Appleton, Wisconsin threw two innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, five runs and no walks. Righty junior Brody Hrichardson from Gillette, Wyoming threw one inning in relief, he took the loss, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense did collect eleven hits, led by Short stop, Sawyer Smith, he went 1-for-3, with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Righty fielder Mitch Gumbko went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Junior Ethan Navratil from Albany High School went 2-for-5 for two RBIs. Center fielder Brayden Jacobson went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Senior Noah Dehne from Minnehaha Academy and a transfer from NDSU went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Freshman Cal James from Buffalo High School went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Freshman Blaine Guthrie from Emerald, Wisconsin went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Left fielder Tyler Schiller earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Freshman Hayden Konkol from Denmark, Wisconsin was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Freshman Archer Ogbourne from Carlisle, Iowa scored a run.

Sunday February 11th

MISSOURI WESTERN GRIFFINS 3 SCSU HUSKIES 0

The Huskies out hit the Griffins, but were not able to put them together, Chris Whiting started on the mound for the Griffins, he threw three innings, and he gave up four hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Jeremy Husban threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, have up a hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. David Steffen threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Quinton Robertson went 1-for-3 with a double, Ryan Neise went 1-for-4 with a double and Rogelio Berumen earned a walk and was credited for a RBI. Ryan Koval went 1-for-2, with a walk and he scored a run and Cameron Dean went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Huskies staring pitcher was lefty Payton VanBeck from BBE High School and a transfer from NDSU. He threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts, he was the pitcher of record. Righty Sam Lachot from Scottsdale, Arizona and a transfer from Paradise Valley CC threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two runs and two walks. Righty Will Hess from Harland, Wisconsin threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he retired two batters. Righty Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Huskies offense was led by Shortstop/pitcher Sawyer Smith, he went 1-for-5 with a double. Third baseman, Cal James went 2-for-4 and Left fielder Mitch Gumbko went 1-for-5. DH Ben Clapp went 1-for-4 and Second baseman Drew Beier went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Center fielder Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Catcher Kevin Butler earned a walk, Pinch Hitter/Catcher Blaine Guthrie earned a walk and Pinch Hitter Tyler Schiller earned a walk.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

February 17th Saturday

Southwest State Mustangs (Double Hitter (12:00/2:00) @ St. Joesph Missouri

February 18th Sunday

Southwest State Mustangs (Double Hitter (12:00/2:00 @ St. Joseph Missouri