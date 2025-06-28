The St. Cloud Area Once Had Drive-In Movie Theaters

photo courtesy of the Stearns History Museum

The St. Cloud metro area had 2 drive-in movie theaters.  The Cloud Drive-In was located in Waite Park in the approximate area where Parkwood 18 is now.  The address was 1531 Division Street in Waite Park.  The drive-in opened June 10, 1949 and accommodated 389 cars with 1 screen.  The Cloud Drive-In was operated by Cinema entertainment and remained in operation until the late 1970s.

The 10-Hi Drive In was located on the east side of St. Cloud in the general vicinity of Mies Outland-St. Cloud.  The 10-Hi Drive In opened in 1962 with the film "One Eyed Jacks" staring Marlon Brando.  Vehicle capacity was 300 with 1 screen and operated until the late 1970s.

