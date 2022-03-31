St. Cloud CVB’s Rachel Thompson Named Emerging Tourism Star

ST. CLOUD -- Visit Greater St. Cloud Executive Director Rachel Thompson, has been named an Emerging Tourism Star.

The award was created last year by Connect Travel, the owner and producer of eToursim Summit, and recognizes individuals across the country in destination marketing organizations and attractions.

Get our free mobile app

Thompson is one of 9 winners selected from across the United States to bear this distinction.

The winners of the 2022 Emerging Tourism Stars program are:

- Ana R. Arzate, Marketing Coordinator, Visit Laredo, TX

- Seth Eli Barlow, Content Manager, Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, AR

- Kathryn Shea Duncan, Director of Social Media, Visit Lake Charles, LA

- Astrid Emmanuelli, Social Media Manager, Discover Puerto Rico

- Frank Filice, Director, Brand Marketing, Sonoma County Tourism, CA

- Brianna McEnroe, Social Media & Digital Communications Manager, Discover Long Island, NY

- Reshonda “Shon” Perryman, Creative Design Manager, Visit Jackson, MS

- Courtney Spiess, Executive Director, Visit Marietta GA

- Rachel Thompson, Executive Director, St. Cloud Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, MN

All nine winners will be recognized during the 23rd Annual eTourism Summit schedule for June 6th-8th in Orlando.

Thompson will also have a one-on-one profile and interview that will appear in an upcoming issue of The Travel Vertical.