St. Cloud Council Gives Final Approval on Development Project

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud city council has given the final approval on a large redevelopment project on the south side of town.

The council unanimously approved an amendment for the Planned Unit Development for the current Klein Landscaping property.

Moving forward K & B Properties are planning to build an apartment building, assisted living, office building, bank, restaurant, retail space, and fitness center on the property along 33rd Street South.

The city council had a public hearing during its last meeting but tabled any action until Monday night's meeting.

Meanwhile, the city council also unanimously approved a request by Klein Landscaping to rezone the property to the south of its current location for their new location.

They are planning to have 17 acres for the landscaping business along with 10 acres of single-family homes along County Road 136.