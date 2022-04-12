Planning Commission Approves PUD for Development Project

ST. CLOUD -- More details about the buildings that could be built on the current Klein Landscaping property in south St. Cloud have been presented.

During Tuesday night's meeting, the city's Planning Commission approved a Planned Unit Development for the project. The previous action back in 2019 was just a preliminary plan.

City Planning Director Matt Glaesman says this is still a generalized idea of what could be developed but the PUD allows for a 353 unit apartment building, 125 assisted living units, a 40,000 square foot office building, a 7,000 square foot bank, a 2,400 square foot restaurant, 60,000 square feet of retail space, and a 90,000 square foot fitness center.

Larry Klein is a partner for K & B Properties. He says the 42-acre site is surrounded by green space.

We have a little bit of a unique piece of property, we have park land on three sides of us, we have it to the south which is the Neenah Creek Park area. Back several years ago we sold some of land to the city of St. Cloud for park space.

Klein says there's also green space to the east and west of the property. He says after COVID-19 forced them to pause the project, with the completion of the 33rd Street South project now is the right time to move forward.

Linda Koltes lives on County Road 136 and expressed concerns about the increased traffic the development will bring.

Our major concern is that you talk about park property, we like to at least attempt to walk on our road, we like to bike on our road if that's possible, you put in all of those people where are we going with all the traffic.

The PUD passed the Planning Commission unanimously, it now goes on to the City Council for another public hearing.