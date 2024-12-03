St. Cloud Council Selects New Member to Fill Vacant Seat

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council has selected the person to fill a vacant seat on the council.

The six remaining council members voted unanimously for Hudda Ibrahim to fill the vacancy in Ward 3. That seat was vacated by Mayor-elect Jake Anderson.

I want to thank you all for believing in me and my leadership. I have been here for 19 years and every single day I wake up and ask the question, "What can I do to make St. Cloud a better place for all?"

Nine people applied for the open seat. Ibrahim was immediately sworn in by the current mayor Dave Kleis.

Get our free mobile app

She ran for an at-large seat to the council during the recent election but came short in that bid.

Anderson, along with the recently elected three new at-large council members, will all be sworn in at the first city council meeting in January.

READ RELATED ARTICLES