St. Cloud Council Selects New Member to Fill Vacant Seat
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council has selected the person to fill a vacant seat on the council.
The six remaining council members voted unanimously for Hudda Ibrahim to fill the vacancy in Ward 3. That seat was vacated by Mayor-elect Jake Anderson.
I want to thank you all for believing in me and my leadership. I have been here for 19 years and every single day I wake up and ask the question, "What can I do to make St. Cloud a better place for all?"
Nine people applied for the open seat. Ibrahim was immediately sworn in by the current mayor Dave Kleis.
She ran for an at-large seat to the council during the recent election but came short in that bid.
Anderson, along with the recently elected three new at-large council members, will all be sworn in at the first city council meeting in January.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Open for Holiday Tours
- Caribbean Grocery Store Opens on St. Cloud's East End
- St. Cloud Still Looking for Reimbursement for Trump Rally
- East End Teen Center Looking For New Home
- Clara's House Celebrates 20 Years, Expansion Plans
LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker