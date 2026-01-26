ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council will debate two proposed resolutions during the "New Business" portion of its meeting Monday evening.

Councilmember Hudda Ibrahim has requested a vote on a resolution "Reaffirming support for St. Cloud as a just and welcoming community". Back in 2017, a city council resolution cited the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees all persons equal protection of the laws, affirming that St. Cloud welcomes 'all residents without regard to age, gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religion, or country of origin. The resolution is asking the current council to reaffirm this resolution.

Additionally, councilmember Scott Brodeen is requesting a vote on a resolution 'Affirming support for law enforcement and the rule of law". The support applies to law enforcement occurring within the city by city, county, state, and federal entities. The resolution says, "support for law enforcement under the rule of law is not selective and applies equally to all lawful law enforcement within the city limits, regardless of level of government."