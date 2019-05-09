St. Cloud College Students Prepare for Graduation Ceremonies

ST. CLOUD -- College seniors in the St. Cloud metro area will be sporting their cap and gowns beginning this weekend as they gear up for graduation.

St. Cloud State University will see more than 1,200 graduates participate in commencement. SCSU will hold two commencement ceremonies at 10:30 a.m. on 3:00 p.m. on Saturday May 10th at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Roughly 30 nations and 28 U.S. states will be represented. Sydney Wittnebel and Dillon Mielke will be giving the student address. This will also be President Robbyn Wacker's first time conferring degrees.

The College of St. Benedict will hold their 104 th annual commencement ceremony on May 11 th inside Clemens Field House starting at 2:00 p.m. Current Trustee for the College of St. Benedict and advisor to G100 Network Mary Thompson will deliver the commencement address and psychology major Maren Koester will be the student commencement speaker. The 2019 graduating class includes 406 women.

St. John’s University will be graduating 392 undergraduate men and 19 School of Theology and Seminary graduates on May 12 th at the St. John’s Abbey. NASA astronaut and 1989 SJU graduate Mark Vande Hei will deliver the commencement address. Graduating English major Luke Olley will be the student commencement speaker.

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College has 934 students in their commencement program. SCTCC holds one ceremony a year so this number includes fall and spring graduates. Their commencement ceremony will take place on May 17 th starting at 2:00 p.m. at the River’s Edge Convention Center.