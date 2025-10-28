ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College is hosting two Open Houses for prospective new students.

The first is Wednesday with a focus on SCTCC's Health Sciences and Nursing programs. It will be held from 3:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the Health Sciences Building.

The second will be next Wednesday, November 5th, with a focus on SCTCC's Trades, Business, IT, Education, Liberal Arts, and transfer programs. That will be at the Main Entrance from 3:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Instructors will be available to answer questions. You'll be able to take a campus tour, take part in hands-on activities in labs, and learn about student services. Registration is not required for the Open Houses, but it is encouraged. Interested potential students may apply for Spring, Summer, or Fall 2026 for free at the Open House.