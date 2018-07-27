St. Cloud Closes on Costco Deal [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- The deal for Costco has been finalized, St. Cloud and the major retailer closed on it Friday.

Mayor Dave Kleis says road construction for the site will start on Monday. Costco will start on building construction sometime in the next few weeks. Back in February the city council voted 5-1 to sell the 18 acres of land at Heritage Park.

The city will receive just over $3.5 million for the sale of the land. The money from the land sale is being used to buy an additional 49 acres at George Friedrich Park and Talahi Woods, both in southeast St. Cloud.

It's projected this store will bring in about 263 employees. Just over half of them will be full-time.