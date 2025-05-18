ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Chess players from across the state were in St. Cloud this weekend to kick off a summer series. The Minnesota State Chess Association (MSCA) held the St. Cloud Open, which is the first in its Summer Grand Prix Series.

The Open Is United States Chess Federation Rated

The Grand Prix series is designed to promote competitive chess across the state. MSCA Board Member Scott Carpenter says the St. Cloud Open is a Swiss format tournament:

"So you play 5 games, and then the way the Swiss works is nice, if you are losing games, you are going to play other people who are losing games, so you're not going to keep playing the winners, and then you'll have a better chance to right your ship."

There were 4 sections With Winners, Qualifying For The 2026 Closed State Championship

Carpenter says they had about 100 people in the tournament, including state champion Samrug Narayanan, and there was about $3,000 in prize money up for grabs.

The next tournament in the Grand Prix Series is in Mankato on June 21st and 22nd, with Rochester, Minneapolis, Roseville, and Edina to follow.

