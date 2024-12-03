St. Cloud Changes Off Street Parking Requirements

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud has amended its ordinance on off-street parking.

The City Council held a public hearing during its meeting Monday night that would change the number of required parking spots from the current two spots to one space.  There is no maximum parking space requirement.

The parking spaces will still need to be paved with asphalt, concrete, or pavers.

Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says the change is meant to create more urban development and walkability in the core neighborhoods.  He says a recent survey indicated one-third of St. Cloud households have access to only one vehicle.

No one spoke for or against the ordinance change during the public hearing.  It passed unanimously.

