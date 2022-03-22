St. Cloud Chamber Announces 2022 Small Business Award Winners

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has announced their 2022 Small Business Award winners.

This year's recipients are Tom Frericks, Michelle Henderson and Pete Rengel.

Frericks has owned The Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill for 35 years and watched his beloved business burn almost two years ago. The event reminded him how much he loved the bar and restaurant industry, which inspired him to rebuild and create something he only dreamt about. Because of his response to adversity, the creation of an innovative destination bar and restaurant and his business growth, he's been named the Small Business Owner of the Year.

In 2017, Henderson took a chance and tried her hand at creating a business she called BadCat Digital. Within the first four months she reached her goals, and by her second year in business the company tripled their sales. The company continued to grow eventually moving into their new headquarters in downtown St. Cloud. Because of the steps Henderson has taken to ensure the company's growth and future success she's been awarded the St. Cloud Area Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year.

Finally, Rengel Printing started 100 years ago and after all these years has remained family-owned. Despite being an old industry, Rengel Printing is constantly finding ways to reinvent itself and grow under the leadership of Pete Rengel, the family's third generation owner. This is why Rengel Printing was selected as the St. Cloud Area Family-Owned Business of the Year winner.

All three winners will be honored at the annual Central Minnesota Business Awards Luncheon on May 4th at the Park Event Center in Waite Park.