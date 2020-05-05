St. Cloud Cathedral To Hold Graduation Ceremony This Summer

ST. CLOUD -- As area high schools decide what to do about senior graduation, St. Cloud Cathedral says graduation will take place as normal later this summer.

Principal Kathy Crispo says they take pride in upholding tradition, and graduation is an achievement they couldn't take away from their students.

For me it was an easy decision to say let's try and figure this out so we can bring people back together. Graduation, or whenever we celebrate these milestones in life, are much better when we have those who care deeply about us, around us.

The graduation ceremony is scheduled for July 23rd at the River's Edge Convention Center.

Crispo says at this point they are planning to hold an in-person graduation with students and families, but will continue to follow the ever changing COVID-19 guidelines.

If we need to have social distancing or any other CDC recommendations, we will implement all those to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Crispo says the River's Edge gives them the flexibility to social distance and if further restrictions are needed they are prepared to hold a virtual graduation.

In addition, St. Cloud Cathedral will also hold all of their scheduled senior activities that same week.

There are 116 students in the 2020 graduating class at St. Cloud Cathedral High School.