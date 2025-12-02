ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council has approved the city's budget for 2026. The council held a public hearing for the final tax levy and budget during Monday night's meeting.

Mayor Jake Anderson says the 4.49 percent property tax rate increase will be used to cover increasing staffing costs and to catch up on deferred maintenance. That amounts to a $72 a year increase on a $200,000 home. That's in addition to the already voter-approved increase for the new fire station, which is an increase of about $180 a year on a $200,000 home. (That's a total increase of $250 a year on a home valued at $200,000).

Anderson says the increase in the tax levy is necessary to make up for a projected $3.2 million budget shortfall.

That's what we're trying to figure out: how do you make up that $3.2 million? You can cut staff, we can do a hiring freeze, we can eliminate or reduce road projects, or we can cut programs.

A number of people showed up at city hall to speak out on their property tax increases; most of them were opposed.

I see no difference in police coverage, road maintenance, and basic services, which all of us depend on. I can only imagine the pain that will be inflicted on growing families as they struggle to pay bills that keep rising while wages remain stagnant.

Anderson says he acknowledges it is a difficult budget, but it is necessary as the city shifts from a "Capture the Growth" philosophy the city has had for the past 20 years to a "Strategic Investment and Fiscal Sustainability" strategy.

Anderson initially presented the proposed budget back in August.

The city council passed the budget unanimously, with the exception of council member Scott Brodeen, who was absent.