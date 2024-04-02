St. Cloud Becomes First in Minnesota to Accept Used Cooking Oil

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Starting now St. Cloud residents have a new environmentally friendly way of disposing of your used cooking oil and grease.

During his State of the City Address, Mayor Dave Kleis says the city is now accepting your used oil.

You can drop it off here at City Hall during business hours or at Public Services, the Compost Site, or at the Nutrient Recovery Facility. We will take it and make energy out of it. There's no other place in Minnesota that does this.

You do not need a compost permit to drop off your used oil at the compost site.

Kleis says, that starting next year, the city will also accept your food waste as well to help create energy. He says they are already doing this with large industry like Coborn's.

Also during his speech, the Mayor announced this year's Legacy Award Winner Debra Leigh.

He also recognized this year's state champions all of which happen to be St. Cloud Cathedral, the Jazz Dance team, the Girls Cross Country team, and the Boys Hockey team.

