ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We could know the name of the new Apollo indoor athletic facility later this week.

During its meeting on Wednesday night, the St. Cloud Area School Board is expected to select the name from the two finalists.

The choices are "APEX Athletics Center" and "APEX 742 Athletics Center".

The word APEX reflects both the physical height of the facility and the goal of reaching the peak of athletic training and achievement.

The naming committee met twice in August and once in October. Three names were presented at the school board meeting on November 5th. The names were narrowed down to the final two with a request to see the names with sample logos.

This will be an indoor turf facility with construction beginning in May of 2026 and will be completed in April of 2027.