ST. CLOUD (WJON News) — St. Cloud is seeking local artists. The city is seeking original artwork to replicate on vinyl wraps that will be installed on utility boxes and other public spaces throughout downtown.

St. Cloud Art Wraps is a program that creates a vibrant city-wide gallery of original artwork by local artists, bringing life to our public spaces, encouraging walkability, and deterring graffiti.

Submissions will be accepted by artists in Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne Counties. Selected artists will receive $500 for the use of their image. You can submit up to five images in digital format.

QUESTIONS:

Contact Jennifer Penzkover, St. Cloud Arts Commission Coordinator, 320.650.3148 jennifer.penzkover@ci.stcloud.mn.us

The deadline to submit is Tuesday, November 25th.