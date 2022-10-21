St. Cloud Area Prep Football Playoff Matchups, Schedule

The Sartell Sabres earned a first round home game in the Section 8AAAAA playoffs when they blew out Bemidji 46-7 in the final game of the regular season Wednesday night.

The Sabres (3-5) will host Bemidji (2-6) (again) in the first round on Tuesday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m..

Also in 8AAAAA, the Tech Tigers (1-7) will travel to Alexandria (3-5) for a first round matchup. The Tigers narrowly lost 28-21 to the Cardinals in the regular season finale Wednesday night.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm (6-2) are the top seed in 8AAAAA and will get a first round bye before hosting the winner of Sartell/Bemidji on Saturday, October 29th. The second seeded Moorhead Spuds will host the winner of Tech/Alexandria on the 29th as well.

The 8AAAAA championship game is set for November 4th at the highest seeded team's home stadium.

In Section 8AAAA, the Apollo Eagles (1-7) will travel to Little Falls (2-6) for a first round matchup on Tuesday night. The winner moves on to play at top seeded ROCORI (6-2) on October 29th.

The other half of the bracket features #2 seed Becker (7-1) hosting #3 seed Detroit Lakes (5-3) on October 29th.

The 8AAAA championship game will be played November 4th at either Alexandria or Monticello.

St. Cloud Cathedral (1-7) finished as the #5 seed in the seven team Section 5AAA. The Crusaders will play at Annandale (4-4) Tuesday night.

