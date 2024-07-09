St. Cloud Area Grocery Stores Revisited (Part III)

Grocery stores have changed dramatically over the years and where groceries can be purchased in the St. Cloud area has also changed. This is our 3rd installment of our St. Cloud area grocery store revisited feature. I am joined by St. Cloud area historian Jim Grabinski. Many of the grocery stores that will be examined in this installment are neighborhood grocery stores but not all.

Schmidt's Meat Market was located on 811 West St. Germain Street. This location later became Filer Jeweler, then Sound Electronics and is now Mantra Salon. Schmidt's existed in the early 1960s.

Neutzling Grocery was at 927 9th Avenue South in St. Cloud in the 1960s. This was located across from Southtown Liquor on the corner of University Drive. The building no longer exists as the road was widened in 1998.

Loehr's Superette was located at 1402 North 3rd Street. A house is now on the corner. It was 2 blocks east of St. John Cantius Church.

Tech Cash Grocery (photo courtesy of Bill Morgan)

Tech Cash Grocery was located at 702 13th Avenue South across from the old Tech High School Parking lot (now City Hall). It is now a duplex on the corner. It was one block from Lake George. This store existed from the 1940s until the late 1970s.

Varner & Kampa Grocery was at 420 East St. Germain Street. It was in the former Atlas Staffing building across from the Ace Bar in the 1960s.

Newmill Foods was located at 2228 Roosevelt Road. This was located between Car Hop and Moments Hospice in the 1970s and 1980s.

photo - Jay Caldwell

Roy's Cartwheel Market was located at 24511 County Road 7 in St. Augusta. It is now a Dollar General. Roy's closed in 1999.

Home Grocery was located at 1700 St. Germain Street in the 1960s. The Rock & Art Shop is located there now on the corner of 17th & St. Germain.

Northway Foods was located at 1501 Northway Drive in St. Cloud in the 1990s. Now it's Northway Court.

Norman Wyvell Grocery was located at 712 5th Avenue Southeast about 2 blocks west from Lincoln Depot before Norb's Superette in St. Cloud. This existed in the 1950s and 1960s.

Park Grocery was at 1127 12th Avenue North in St. Cloud across from St. Paul's Catholic Church and St. Paul's playground and Centennial Park. Park Grocery was in this location in the 1950s and 1960s.

Kollman Grocery was a 302 22nd Avenue North in St. Cloud in the 1950s - 1960s. It was on the corner of 22nd Avenue and 3rd Street across the street from Westside Gas and 1 block east of Seberger Park.

C&A Grocery was at 222 14th Avenue North in St. Cloud in the 1950s and 1960s. It is a store looking building, the 2nd house from the corner on 3rd Street North and 2 blocks east of St. John Cantius Church.

Hilltop Grocery was located at 1530 Killian Boulevard. It is now the yellow house on the corner of University and Killian, just east of the University Bridge.

Winkler Grocery was located at 824 9th Avenue North in St. Cloud in the 1950s and 1960s. It was 1 block north of Veterans Drive on 9th Avenue. It is a home now.

First Ward Market was located at 927 9th Avenue South in St. Cloud in the 1960s-1980s. It is an empty lot now just north of University Drive. The building no longer exists as the road was widened in 1998.

Hackert Grocery was located at 930 9th Avenue South in St. Cloud in the 1950s-1960s. It was just north of University Drive.

Martini Grocery was at 857 14th Avenue South in St. Cloud in the 1950s-1970s. It was 2 blocks north of South Junior High. It became Dairyland #4 in 1979 and South Point in 1993, then PL Corners in 1995. It closed in 1996 and the building came down in 1998 when 10th Street South was widened.

Barg's Grocery (photo courtesy of Stearns History Museum)

Barg's Grocery was at 1406 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud. It is now apartment buildings a few blocks south of Haw's Park.

Marie Henkemeyer's Grocery was at 853 14th Avenue South in St. Cloud in the 1950s-1985. It was taken down to widen 10th Street in 1998.

Pelletier Grocery was at 311 Wilson Avenue Southeast. Now it's the 2nd house east of the Division Street bridge.

Koerner Co Grocery was at 13th Avenue South downtown St. Cloud. It opened in 1958. Now it's Life Back Law Office, next to Kohinoor Bar & Grill. It was owned by Bernard Koerner & Frank Boos.

Legatt Grocery was at 846 32nd Avenue North in St. Cloud in the 1960s-1970s. It was just off 9th Street North. It is a house now.

Schuh's Grocery was at 720 33rd Avenue North in St. Cloud in the 1960s-1970s. It was across the street from Electrolux. It is now St. Cloud Stand Down and Ladies Boutique.

Wegler Meat Market was originally at 1008 22nd Avenue in St. Cloud off Centennial Drive. The business started in 1922 and was run by the family for 3 generations. Dick and Son, Rick owned a meat market in 1977 in the Plaza West Shopping Center where Arby's is currently.

Dick's Superette was a 846 32nd Avenue North in St. Cloud. Elaine Nelson and her son purchased the store and operated it for more than 30 years. It closed in 1995. Son, Jim still lives in the house.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Grabinski, it is available below.