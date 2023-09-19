St. Cloud Area Chamber Welcomes New Board Chair

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has a new leader.

Tanja Goering is the new Chairperson of the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

Get our free mobile app

A long-time member of the Chamber, she started going to events as a way to network and increase her skill set.

I was new to a business development role in staffing, and I was looking for an organization not only to broaden my business network but also something to enhance my skill set. The Chamber hit all those buttons.

As chairperson, Goering will be responsible for guiding the meetings and running the executive committee.

She says it’s a challenge making sure the more than 600 businesses and organizations in the Chamber have a voice in the organization.

We have a number of amazing organizations in this community, (they) are sometimes focusing on the same things. If we can come together and be more collaborative, more effective in trying to problem solve in certain areas. So I'd like to just take a deeper dive into that space as well.

Goering will get right to work on a huge project. The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce is one of less than 200 chambers across the nation to earn a five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The St. Cloud Chamber will apply for re-accreditation in 2024.

Goering says there are quite a few events for member businesses throughout the year, and there’s a way for new businesses or individuals to try out the chamber before they join. For more information, find the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce’s website here.

READ RELATED ARTICLES