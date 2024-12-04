Tree Lighting, Weihnachtsmarkt in Downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's annual Tree Lighting and Weihnachtsmarkt is Thursday evening.
The Christmas Tree outside the River's Edge Convention Center will be lit up at 4:45 p.m. and will feature some Christmas carols by the Minnesota Center Chorale.
Following the tree lighting, Mayor Dave Kleis says everyone is invited to go into the River's Edge Parking Ramp for the Weihnachtsmarkt.
Park in the ramp for free after 5:00 p.m., it's out of the wind, and it's got heaters. You've got glühwein, hot cocoa, coffee, pop, food, and crafts.
The Christmas Market will run from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
It has been an annual tradition in downtown St. Cloud since 2013. They do have a holiday mug again, which is silver this year.
Kleis says, even though this will be the last one for him as mayor, the city will be continuing the event next year.
