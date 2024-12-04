Tree Lighting, Weihnachtsmarkt in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's annual Tree Lighting and Weihnachtsmarkt is Thursday evening.

The Christmas Tree outside the River's Edge Convention Center will be lit up at 4:45 p.m. and will feature some Christmas carols by the Minnesota Center Chorale.

Weihnachtsmarkt, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Weihnachtsmarkt, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Following the tree lighting, Mayor Dave Kleis says everyone is invited to go into the River's Edge Parking Ramp for the Weihnachtsmarkt.

Park in the ramp for free after 5:00 p.m., it's out of the wind, and it's got heaters. You've got glühwein, hot cocoa, coffee, pop, food, and crafts.

The Christmas Market will run from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

It has been an annual tradition in downtown St. Cloud since 2013. They do have a holiday mug again, which is silver this year.

Get our free mobile app

Weihnachtsmarkt, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Weihnachtsmarkt, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Kleis says, even though this will be the last one for him as mayor, the city will be continuing the event next year.

READ RELATED ARTICLES