St. Augusta Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Minor Girl
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- New criminal sexual conduct charges have been filed against a St. Augusta man who was previously charged with the same crimes against the same victim.
THE NEW CHARGES IN THE CASE
Stearns County prosecutors have charged 48-year-old Terry Morris with four felony counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 14 and 16-years-old and two counts of felony 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.
VICTIM STATEMENTS TO AUTHORITIES
According to the criminal complaint, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a home along Highway 15 in St. Augusta on August 20th. The victim told authorities that Morris had sexually assaulted her a few days prior.
The girl was forensically interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center, where she identified Morris and how he is in a position of authority with a significant relationship to the victim. The victim said the sexual assault happened while she and her siblings were staying overnight at Morris' home without their parents or any other adults present.
SIBLING WITNESS ACCOUNTS
The victim's siblings were also interviewed, and their description of the sleepover was consistent with the victim's description of the events before and after the sexual assault.
EVIDENCE COLLECTED AT THE SCENE
Court records show a forensic examination of the child's underwear found sperm cell fractions on them.
2023 CHARGES THAT WERE DISMISSED
In 2023, the child reported Morris had sexually assaulted her between January 2023 and July 2023. Those charges were ultimately dropped by county prosecutors.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Morris is due to make his first court appearance on the new charges on Wednesday.
