St. Augusta Man Charged with Sexually Abusing Young Girls

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Augusta man faces six felony charges involving the sexual assault of two girls under 14-years-old.

Forty-six-year-old Terry Morris is charged with six counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct. Morris is accused of touching the girls under their clothing.

The alleged abuse came to light from a mandated reporter who said a young girl disclosed that her mother's boyfriend had touched her inappropriately and saw him do the same thing to her sister.

Police say an interview with the older sister matched the younger girl's story.

Court records show the mother started dating Morris in January and while Morris doesn't live with them, he has stayed with the family and watched her children.

