Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges Dropped Against St. Augusta Man

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County prosecutors have dropped charges against a St. Augusta man accused of sexually assaulting two girls.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office has dismissed the case against 47-year-old Terry Morris. Morris was charged with six counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The charges were a result of a mandated reporter who said a young girl disclosed that her mother's boyfriend had touched her inappropriately and saw him do the same thing to her sister.

According to a court filing, the prosecuting attorney stated the dismissal was in the interest of justice.

LOOK: The history behind all 63 national parks in the US The National Parks System manages 63 national parks. Stacker analyzed NPS info to compile the history and features of each. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang