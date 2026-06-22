ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph man was hurt when he crashed his minivan on Monday morning. The crash happened at about 8:00 a.m. in St. Augusta.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says 61-year-old Brian Wirtzfeld of St. Joseph was going east on Interstate 94 when he lost control and hit a tree. Wirtzfeld was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.