Local Man Injured in Morning Crash on I-94

Local Man Injured in Morning Crash on I-94

Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph man was hurt when he crashed his minivan on Monday morning. The crash happened at about 8:00 a.m. in St. Augusta.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says 61-year-old Brian Wirtzfeld of St. Joseph was going east on Interstate 94 when he lost control and hit a tree. Wirtzfeld was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Explore the 9-11 Artifact at the Veteran's Monument in Rockville, Minnesota

Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Filed Under: St. Augusta crash
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON