SR-R To Hold Special Election for 2 Facility Improvement Projects

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Residents in the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District will be asked to vote on two referendum questions.

The school board voted Tuesday night to bring two facility improvement projects to voters in a special election scheduled for February 11th.

The first question asks for $37.2 million to build a new Early Childhood Center to replace the Hillside facility.

The second question asks for $17.7 million to develop a new Outdoor Activity Complex on the high school campus to replace the current stadium at the middle school.

If both questions are approved, the estimated tax impact would be about $3 per year on a median home valued at $260,000.

The district plans to offer more detailed information in the coming months leading up to the special election.

