Sr. Mary Catherine Jacoby, O.S.C., 96, Sauk Rapids

June 19, 1923 - October 16, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Clare’s Monastery in Sauk Rapids for Sr. Mary Catherine Jacoby, O.S.C., age 96, who passed away on Wednesday at St. Clare’s Monastery. Bishop Donald Kettler will officiate and entombment will be in the St. Clare’s Monastery Crypt. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday and after 8:00 a.m. Monday at St. Clare’s Monastery in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.nonativeSr. Mary Catherine Jacoby, O.S.C. was born on June 19, 1923 in New Ulm to Philip and Marie Josephine (Filzen) Jacoby. She entered St. Clare’s Monastery on October 7, 1948, made her first vows on September 26, 1950 and final vows on September 29, 1953.

Survivors include her St. Clare’s Monastery Community of Sauk Rapids and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Elizabeth Schottenbauer and Leona Keleher; and brothers, Joseph and Engelbert Jacoby.