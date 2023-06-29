April 17, 1965 - June 28, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023 at St. Clare’s Monastery in Sauk Rapids for Sr. Maria Joseph Mosser, O.S.C., age 58, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Matthew Crane will officiate and entombment will be in the St. Clare’s Monastery Crypt. Visitation will be from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Friday and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Clare’s Monastery in Sauk Rapids.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Sr. Maria Joseph, O.S.C. was born April 17, 1965 in Williston, ND to James and Nancy (Hamill) Mosser. She made her first vows on April 2, 2005, and her final vows on March 29, 2008.

Survivors include her St. Clare’s Monastery Community of Sauk Rapids; siblings, James (Kim) Mosser of Rochester, Tim (Veronica) Mosser of Horace, ND, Greg (Nancy) Mosser of Webster, Colleen (Kurt) Brugman of West St. Paul, and Tom (Deirdre) Mosser of Herman; brother-in-law, Darrin Johnson of West Fargo, ND; nieces and nephews, Kelsey, Gretta, Brenna, Sawyer, Colton, Michael, Allison, Grant, Jennifer, Mark, Ben, Romeo, Christopher, Trevor, Joseph, Jonathan, Garth, Hallie, Kirby and Cordell. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Beth Johnson.