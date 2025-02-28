March, Spring Weather Outlook for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a brutally cold start to February followed by a warm stretch to end the month, what can we expect for March?
The Climate Prediction Center has released its updated outlook for March.
They say most of Minnesota will be generally above normal for temperatures during the month.
Here in St. Cloud, the average high temperature at the beginning of the month is about 30 degrees. By the end of the month, our average high temperature is up to 47 degrees.
The Weather Channel's long-range forecast says, that after a chilly first day of the month, the highs will pretty much be in the upper 40s and lower 50s through at least the first half of the month, so well above average.
As for precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center says most of Minnesota will be pretty close to average.
St. Cloud averages just over eight inches of snow in March. St. Cloud also averages about one-and-a-half inches of rain in March.
The Weather Channel has a 60 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, otherwise, there are no significant storm events on the horizon right now.
So far this season, St. Cloud has officially had 26.8 inches of snow so far which is 7.8 inches below normal.
The Climate Prediction Center says for the Spring months of March, April and May combined Minnesota is looking at pretty close to normal conditions for both temperatures and precipitation.
